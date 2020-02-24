54-year-old victim identified in fatal traffic accident on Alliance Road in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been identified after a Sunday fatal traffic accident on Alliance Road in Bessemer.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim to be 54-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Griffith of Dora, Ala.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Griffith was driving south on Alliance Road in his vehicle with a female passenger when he left the roadway, traveled about 160 feet and crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation suggests that Griffith may have suffered a medical incident just before leaving the roadway.

At 12:08 p.m., deputies responded at the scene and found the two inside the vehicle. Griffith was pronounced dead on the scene and the female passenger was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing the investigation.

