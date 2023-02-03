This story has been updated to reflect that the 5-year-old boy passed away.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Chancellor Cove. Officers say the child was found and taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where he later died.

Neighbors were panicked first by the sound of sirens in the distance, moving in closer, and then to the sight of emergency flashers.

“It was ambulances, police, and fire. I am not for sure. It was just lights everywhere. It was hard to make out,” said a mother who lives in the area.

What’s even harder to understand is what the commotion was all about, a neighbor told us. But what she did know is this corner home, described as being a rooming house, is where those emergency responders were called.

This hit home for the Memphis mother who has called the area home for many years.

“I am a mom of four even with the older kids. I mean that’s, it’s unimaginable,” she said.

Officers have a male and a female detained. No charges have been filed, police say.

MPD says this investigation is ongoing.