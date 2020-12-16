5 women promoted to captain make history at Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department marked a historic moment as five women rose to the rank of captain this December.

Five women wearing the captain’s badge spoke to CBS 42 News about what this historic moment means for them and the community they serve.

The police department is proud to present Capt. Shelia Finney, Capt. Anja Doyle, Capt. Janice Blackwell, Capt. Michelle Pruitt and Capt. Julie Quigley-Vining.

“I can look across the room and see someone else who looks like me,” Michelle Pruitt said. “They understand what I may be going through in terms of being a female leader.”

