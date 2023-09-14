Content sponsored by Jasper Area Entertainment.

In case you haven’t yet heard, the Jasper Foothills Festival is fast approaching.

Happening on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept.16, the Foothills Festival is a two-day music event taking place in the heart of downtown Jasper, Ala. Its current format has been an annual event since 2013 and has continued to grow each year with more than 20,000 in attendance in 2022.

To put that into perspective, the city of Jasper’s population is approximately 14,300.

So, in honor of a groovin’ good time, here are five reasons you should attend this year’s Foothills Festival.

Good tunes

The Foothills Festival is known for hosting some music industry heavy hitters and with the current line-up including names like The Marshall Tucker Band and the voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, this year is no exception.

Great food

You don’t have to worry about rumbling tummies here. The “Food Court,” a designated area where all food vendors will be located with picnic tables, will be a convenient place for festival goers to take a break from the tunes and grab some much-needed sustenance.

Fun for all

As a family-friendly event, Jasper Area Entertainment ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy. The “Family Fun Zone” will be the spot for kids, brimming with bouncy houses, slides, tasty treats like Dippin’ Dots and even laser tag!

Shopping galore

Over 140 vendors– the most in festival history– will be setting up shop at this year’s festival. Sandwiched between the “Food Court” and “Family Fun Zone,” attendees will be able to peruse items ranging from clothing and jewelry to outdoor equipment and handmade crafts.

Meeting new friends

With past attendees traveling from nearby states like North Carolina and Georgia, and some journeying from as far away as Germany (yes, you read that correctly), there is no shortage of opportunities to meet interesting people from all over the country (and maybe even the world).

And one more for good measure:

It’s FREE!

This one’s a no-brainer, right? One of the hallmarks of the Foothills Festival is that no matter how big the festival gets, ensuring entry remains free to the public is always the top priority of event organizers.

And if all that wasn’t enough to convince you to make the trip over to Jasper for the Foothills Festival, there’s also the breathtaking scenery of the Appalachian foothills (hence the festival’s name), local musicians who will be performing throughout the weekend and the opportunity to support small and local Alabama businesses.

Festivities will begin, rain or shine, on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. and will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 p.m.

For more information about this year’s Foothills Festival, visit foothillsjasper.com.