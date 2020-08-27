40,000 pounds of chicken manure spills onto Colorado highway ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40,000 pounds of chicken manure spilled onto the C-470 ramp Thursday morning after the semi that was hauling it rolled over.
The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over. Fortunately, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.
LATEST POSTS
- U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Georgia
- Tuscaloosa firefighters to deploy into Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura
- More emergency federal aid could be on the way for U.S. states impacted by Hurricane Laura
- Jacksonville High School football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Jesus 2020: Alabama women create different sign for election to counter-balance negativity