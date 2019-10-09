4 dead in Oklahoma after dad kills kids, their mom, himself

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson County Sheriff police tape

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Police in southwest Oklahoma say four people are dead after a father shot his two children and their mother, then himself.

Lawton police Sgt. Tim Jenkins said Wednesday that Russell Cliburn fatally shot Krystle Easley, Emma Cliburn and Kristo Cliburn on Saturday afternoon at a home on the east side of the city, about 75 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Jenkins said police have not confirmed the ages of the four but said Russell Cliburn and Easley are the parents and the children were younger than 10.

Jenkins said investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. He said the parents of Russell Cliburn witnessed the shooting, but are shaken and have not been able to provide a motive.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events