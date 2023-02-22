UPDATE (9:23 p.m.): Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said four people were killed in the shooting in the Lake Forest area. The four people killed are all from the same family.

UPDATE (8:32 p.m.): Daphne PD said this is now an active crime scene. A suspect is in custody.

“Additional details will be released as they are learned,” reads a tweet.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department report that officers are investigating a shooting on Melanie Loop in the Lake Forest Area Wednesday night.

Police said to “avoid the area” in a tweet at around 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

There are no additional details at this time. WKRG has a team headed to the scene and will update this story as News 5 learns more.