4 arrested in Center Point drug raid

From left to right: Ashlie Denny, Courtney White, Justice Rudolph, and Ashley Childs (Courtesy/JeffCo Sheriff’s Office)

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people have been arrested after Jefferson County Narcotics Detectives concluded an extensive investigation in Center Point.

35-year-old Ashlie Starnes Denny, 39-year-old Courtney White, 24-year-old Justice Rudolph and 30-year-old Ashley Childs were all arrested and are facing multiple drug charges.

Narcotics detectives concluded an extensive investigation by serving a search warrant in the 2300 block of 3rd place Northwest in Center Point, the sheriff’s office reports. At this location, they found multiple drugs.

Detectives confiscated four bags of methamphetamine, totaling to just under 2.5 pounds, Xanax pills, Suboxone strips and marijuana.

Denny, White, Rudolph and Childs are facing charges including four counts of drug trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.

Denny’s bond is set at $101,300 for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

White’s bond is set at $100,000 for a drug trafficking charge.

Rudolph’s bond is set at $101,600 for drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.

Child’s bond is set at $100,000 for drug trafficking.

All four suspects arrested remain in the Jefferson County Jail.