350-pound fish caught in Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla. (WIAT) — A Warsaw grouper caught in southwest Florida at the end of 2019 is making big news.

On Dec. 29, the 350-pound fish was caught in 600 feet of water in the Gulf of Mexico. Researchers with the the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute estimate the fish was approximately 50 years old.

“Acquiring the otolith from this fish was extremely valuable as samples from larger and older fish are rare,” the group said on their Facebook page.

