JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old man killed in Leeds was identified Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeremy Marcel Marbury was killed during a reported domestic assault Wednesday on the 7900 block of Charles Barkley Avenue. Marbury was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

Leeds Police are investigating Marbury’s death as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.