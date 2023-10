BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Ledale Scott was shot on the 5500 block of Avenue J around 10:20 p.m. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Scott’s death is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department as a homicide. No further information is known at this time.