32 students, 8 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — In Auburn’s latest COVID-19 data update, the university is reporting dozens of students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
At Auburn’s main campus, 32 students, eight employees and one additional person marked “other” on the campus tested positive for COVID-19. The results are from tests distributed between August 8 and August 14.
This news also comes as an Auburn University fraternity and one floor of a sorority dorm underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine after an undisclosed number of students tested positive for COVID-19.
Classes began on Aug. 17 at Auburn University.
