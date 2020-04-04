$30,000 per day price tag to maintain Birmingham Zoo grounds, animals during closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It costs the Birmingham Zoo $30,000 each day to maintain the facilities and animals while the zoo is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn.

“That’s our operational expenses to keep the zoo open for the animals,” Pfefferkorn said. “We have electricity and water costs, so we have utilities, maintenance of buildings, we have animal food and the staff to care for. On top of that, insurance costs and a number of things that most businesses have that don’t go away at a time like this.”

Pfefferkorn urged the community to donate what they can, emphasizing that no donation was too small. He said every bit counts. You can donate the Emergency Animal Fund on their website.

CBS 42 asked Pfefferkorn if the zoo was in any danger of closing.

“I believe that our community supports us so well, that we would never lose this zoo,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep the zoo here, keep it open and maintain the standards we’ve set.”

In the meantime, as we reported Thursday, zoo employees are giving community members the opportunity to watch educational and fun videos up close with the animals on their social media accounts.

The Birmingham Zoo will be closed until further notice.

