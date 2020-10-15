3-year-old girl who went missing found safe in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 3-year-old Ella Key has been found and is safe.
ORIGINAL: The Carbon Hill Police and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 3-year-old girl.
Ella Key went missing from a residence on Mayo Road near Fish Hatchery Road. No information was released on when she went missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 205-924-4411 or 205-302-6464.
