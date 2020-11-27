3-year-old child shot in Franklin County

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A 3-year-old was airlifted to Birmingham Friday after accidentally shooting himself in Franklin County, authorities said.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the shooting happened just before noon at a home on Isbell Loop, which is south of Russellville in the Isbell community.

The child was eating at a table in the home with other children when he left the table, picked up a gun and accidentally shot himself, Oliver said.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he was in stable condition Friday afternoon, Oliver said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES