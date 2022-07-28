Photo taken at the scene of a Texaco shooting in Birmingham, AL (Photo courtesy of Marlon Price).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police were called to the scene of a shooting that left three people injured Thursday evening.

BPD received a call at around 7:37 p.m. of a shooting at a Texaco gas station on 59th Street North and 1st Avenue North. At least eight patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says three adult males were shot at the location. All three were taken to UAB Hospital with one person in critical condition and the two others in stable condition.

BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the shooting started due to a verbal altercation at the front of the gas station. He says it’s currently believed the victims were all involved in the argument.

