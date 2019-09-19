3 gun-related murders this week in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been a violent week in Tuscaloosa. Officer Dornell Cousette is one of three people who were killed by gun violence in a two-day span.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that happened just before midnight Wednesday at the Woodlawn Manor Apartments.

This shooting death hits home for Anita Caddell-Curry, she lives across the street from the crime scene. Last February her daughter Keisha was shot to death, police arrested the victim’s ex-boyfriend and charged him with murder.

“Put the guns down, there’s a better way to resolve anything. so I am asking everybody please everybody put the guns down because parents, children are all suffering because of senseless killings,” Caddell-Curry said.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Raevan Howard is also calling on the community to increase peace and stop the violence. Howard is the Chairperson for the Public Safety Committee.

“I am a firm believer that if there is a problem we need to find a solution. Once again I am calling for a call of action and I am asking churches and organizations and teachers, students and people and peers of the people committing these crimes we have to come to the table and talk about these issues,” Howard said.

Anita Caddell-Curry says young people need to make better choices.

“If you have time to think to go get a gun you can think to do other things. Get a job, go join the military, do something with yourself. Because once you pull that trigger its over,” Caddell-Curry said.

No arrests have been made in the Wednesday murder case.