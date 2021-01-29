3 dogs lost during Fultondale tornado found safe

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The house the Jordan-Vice family once made a home is now only foundation and rubble.

Following a tornado that swept through Fultondale Monday night, a family lost their three dogs, but has now found them safe.

Hallie Jordan with one of the family’s dogs who had been missing during Monday night’s tornado.

“I mean – the whole house is gone,” Brittany Vice said.

Vice and her family were forced to squeeze in and shelter together in a bathtub holding onto one another for their lives. That nightmare was their reality Monday night when the deadly EF-3 tornado ripped their house, and many others, from the ground.

Neighbors come to the Jordan-Vice property to check in.

“I didn’t see anything,” Vice said. “I was just tucked staring at my baby the whole time. Because if I moved, sheet rock and everything would fall on her.”

They’re a household of five – Vice and Jordan, their two children – Jessie, 5 and Hallie ~3 months, and Vice’s mom – plus, their three dogs.

That night, only the humans were accounted for once the family was forced to flee from their roofless home and shelter in Vice’s mom’s Ford focus. They left the property that night, just thankful to be alive. But then they remembered something.

Another one of the family’s dogs that had gone missing.

“We realized that we left the dogs out,” Chris Jordan said.

“We woke up bawling.” Vice responded.

” I literally fell to my knees,” Jordan continued. “We were expecting to not find them or find them in rubble.”

The remains of the family’s home following Monday’s tornado.

They had just escaped their home unscathed knowing they lost everything. It was the dark of night, their neighborhood destroyed. Looking for a miracle, she put the message on Facebook that her dogs were missing. That next morning, they got one.

“They were hiding and waiting on us,” Vice said with a smile.

Intentionally or not, the pups were sheltered in their corner bedroom.

The room all five of them had to squeeze into for shelter during the tornado.

“So that nightmare that we had for that 20-30 minutes, they lived that whole night,” Jordan said. “All the rain and everything.”

Their daughter, Jessie, was just as relieved.

Hallie, 5 with one of the family’s pups after finding him following the tornado that destroyed their home.

“She was so excited,” Jordan said. “When she first got in front of them, she couldn’t stop hugging them.”

The whole family, including the dogs, was reunited that next morning. Jordan and Vice both said that in their hearts, having their dogs back makes up for a lot of the loss they’ve seen this week.

“We didn’t care about anything else,” Jordan said.

“I just feel so lucky, I feel bad I’m so lucky,” Vice said. “We have everything. We have everything – besides the house.”

“We got all we need,” Jordan said.

In the meantime, the family will be staying with others while they make other arrangements. Otherwise, they have a village willing to help them out. To join that village and help their family as they try to recoup their losses, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.