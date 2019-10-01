3 Chinese nationals indicted for conspiring to import and distribute deadly opioids

PHILADELPHIA, PA – (WIAT & CBS) Three Chinese nationals using the alias “Alex” are indicted by the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Tuesday for conspiring to import and distribute deadly opioids.

US Attorney William McSwain unsealed the 64-count indictment in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Authorities say the Chinese nationals, along with a former Montgomery County deputy sheriff have been charged with running an internet-based, mail-order fentanyl delivery service that has been linked to five deaths over the last three years.



WATCH: Officials hold a press conference announcing 3 Chinese nationals indicted for international drug trafficking linked to deadly opioids.

The Chinese distributors took orders from across the globe on websites based in their country, then sent their illicit product to a U-Haul storage facility in Philadelphia rented by David Landis, who worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office until 2014 according to court documents.



U.S. Attorney McSwain says homeland security investigators have reached out to China about extraditing the men but added that prospects that they will ever willingly face prosecution in the U.S. remain dim.