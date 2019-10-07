3 children, 2 adults found dead inside condo in Massachusetts

UPDATE – ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Two adults and three children were found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday in a Massachusetts home, authorities said.

The five family members were found in an Abington condominium complex at about 7:30 a.m. by a relative who showed up to take the children to school, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Cruz said it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

The children were boy and girl twins age 9 and an 11-year-old girl. The woman was 40 and the man was 43. Cruz did not release names.

He said there is no threat to the public but would not elaborate on what happened.

Abington police chief David Majenski called it a “horrific event no one should ever see.”

Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of Boston.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.



