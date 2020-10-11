3 breast cancer survivors unite as the ‘Pink Queens’ to spread community awareness

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Pink Queens” are using their stories of battling and now as survivors of cancer to impact the lives of people in their community.

On Saturday, dozens of people came out in support of their inaugural breast cancer awareness program.

“I was ashamed of what I was going through and I was like let me do a photoshoot to show my strength and my courage of what I’ve been through,” Shandrika Christopher, one of the members of Pink Queens said.

A photo shoot brought the three women, Shandrika Christopher, Jackie Judkins and Temecha Williams together and later on they launched the “Pink Queens.”

“When you hear the C-word everyone automatically thinks it’s a death sentence and I just want them to know that it’s not,” Williams said.

Family Medicine Physician Dr. Kre Johnson says medical professionals have reported fewer people going to the doctor for essential screenings, due to concerns from COVID-19.

“My concern is next year we are going to see a higher number of cancer being diagnosed in maybe later stages because people put all that off,” Johnson said.

“Put on your safety gear and your PPE go get checked it doesn’t matter if it’s breast cancer go to the doctor,” Judkins said.

All three “Pink Queens” say they hope all who came out left with gratitude for life and also know the importance of sticking together when battling with cancer.

“I learned their treatment and what they did and it ended up helping me to go through mine easier,” Judkins said.

“Us three pink queens we are just going to keep on fighting and keep on spreading the work and letting them know that breast cancer looks like this,” Williams said.

