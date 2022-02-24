BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For years, Birmingham has earned national recognition for its food scene.

This year is no different as three local restaurants have been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards: Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham, Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood, and Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook.

Johnny’s, known for their southern ingredients with Greek influence, earned honors for their hospitality and for best chef. Owner and chef Timothy Hontzas said it took a major team effort to earn such recognition.

Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood earned their place as a semifinalist for the 2022 James Beard Awards for Best Chef and Outstanding Hospitality.

“It’s about my kitchen, everybody involved,” Hontzas said. “It’s even more important now with the outstanding hospitality because that gives credit and recognition to our front house. I’ve had people with me for four and five years. They’ve bought into who we are and what I expect.”

Customers at Johnny’s know eating there is a unique experience with local flavor.

“We have chicken Souvlaki that we drizzle tahini butter on,” Hontzas said in response to a question about their popular dishes. “The Greek meatballs which have mint and soumak. We have meatloaf with 32 ingredients and the pot pie.”

“We deem ourselves southern ingredients with Greek influences,” he said. “We [use] a lot of local southern ingredients – we have local southern ingredients.”

They buy product from local farms and suppliers – including vegetables from Hanceville and Cullman, molasses from Scottsboro, honey and more from within state lines.

“I want them to experience southern cuisine, Greek cuisine and the menu is constantly changing,” Hontzas said. “We have chicken Souvlaki that we drizzle tahini butter on. The Greek meatballs which have mint and sumac. We have meatloaf with 32 ingredients and the pot pie.”

Adam Evans, chef at Automatic Seafood and Oysters, also earned recognition under the Best Chef category. Golden Age Wine earned their spot for their wine program.

Automatic Seafood and Oyster’s earned James Beard recognition for Best Chef.

The restaurants join several other Birmingham-area eateries who have also earned James Beard recognition, such as Bright Star in Bessemer and Highlands Bar and Grill.