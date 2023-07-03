BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Birmingham hospitals recently received national recognition from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center have all received the American Heart Association’s ‘Get with the guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus’ quality achievement award for their commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.