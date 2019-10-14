2x Super Bowl champ Tynes doesn’t think Tagovailoa will not be ‘a starter in the NFL’

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been breaking school records this season. He’s improved off an already impressive 2018 season, leading many to think he could be the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

But two-time Super Bowl champion and former Troy Trojan Lawrence Tynes says he isn’t buying the hype.

In a tweet Saturday, Tynes called the idea for NFL teams to tank for Tagovailoa “a joke.”

The tank for Tua thing is a joke right. This cat will not be a starter in the NFL. No way no how. I’d take him in the 5-7th round as a back up at best. Great kid but he is all hype on a superior team with superior talent. — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) October 12, 2019

He went on to call the National Champion and Heisman finalist a “Great kid but he is all hype on a superior team with superior talent.”

Tagovailoa has led the Crimson Tide to a 6-0 record this season. He has thrown for over 2,000 yards while completing nearly 74% of his passes. He has also thrown 27 touchdowns against just one interception.

Alabama’s next test comes against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

