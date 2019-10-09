28th annual Boo at the Zoo begins Friday for 18 nights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Birmingham_Zoo_Sign_121650

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo’s 28th annual Boo at the Zoo will begin this Friday and run for 18 days until the end of October!

Guests will be able to visit the zoo from Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 17-31 from 5-9 p.m.

Marvel characters will be walking amongst you Oct. 11-12 and Oct. 18-19. And a new ride called “spider Mania” will be available for guests Oct. 24-31.

Guests are also encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and experience trick-or-treating trails in the zoo.

To get tickets and to find out more information on the event, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events