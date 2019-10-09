28th annual Boo at the Zoo begins Friday for 18 nights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo’s 28th annual Boo at the Zoo will begin this Friday and run for 18 days until the end of October!

Guests will be able to visit the zoo from Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 17-31 from 5-9 p.m.

Marvel characters will be walking amongst you Oct. 11-12 and Oct. 18-19. And a new ride called “spider Mania” will be available for guests Oct. 24-31.

Guests are also encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and experience trick-or-treating trails in the zoo.

To get tickets and to find out more information on the event, click here.

