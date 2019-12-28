22-year-old woman dies after fleeing police, crashing vehicle on Christmas Eve

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police report a woman has died due to injuries she sustained in an accident after attempting to flee from police on Christmas Eve.

On the night of December 24, Tuscaloosa Police officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata on 13th Street for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, it fled the scene onto Kicker Road, police report. Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it on Kicker Road.

Not long after, they found the vehicle crashed on Kicker Road near 25th Avenue East with the driver partially ejected. The driver was transported to DCH medical center where she later died from her injuries.

At this time, authorities have not released the victim’s name. Northport police are now working the accident investigation.