BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, UAB medical experts will give us the latest update on the current state of COVID-19.

Doctors Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases; Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer; and Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee will speak.