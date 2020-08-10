2020 Birmingham Christmas Village Festival canceled due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Birmingham Christmas Village Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Christmas Village Festival announced on Facebook that this year’s event has been canceled.

This announcement comes as the total amount of COVID-19 cases in the state passes 99,000.

In their Facebook post, the Birmingham Christmas Village Festival says that any tickets that were sold for this year’s event can be used in 2021 and refunds are available upon request.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page