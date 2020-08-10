2020 Birmingham Christmas Village Festival canceled due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Christmas Village Festival announced on Facebook that this year’s event has been canceled.
This announcement comes as the total amount of COVID-19 cases in the state passes 99,000.
In their Facebook post, the Birmingham Christmas Village Festival says that any tickets that were sold for this year’s event can be used in 2021 and refunds are available upon request.
