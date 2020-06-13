Live Now
2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ, the nation’s largest charitable motorcycle rally has canceled the 2020 event.

The rally was scheduled September 23 to 26, 2020. 

The board and staff made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well being of our NWA community, according to a press release.

The company said the 21st annual rally will be September 22 to 25, 2021. 

