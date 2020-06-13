FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ, the nation’s largest charitable motorcycle rally has canceled the 2020 event.
The rally was scheduled September 23 to 26, 2020.
The board and staff made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well being of our NWA community, according to a press release.
The company said the 21st annual rally will be September 22 to 25, 2021.
LATEST POSTS
- 2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled
- Black man found hanged at California park; community members question ‘initial impression’ of suicide
- Alabama Dept. of Labor offers in-person unemployment claim filings
- Jefferson County 18-year-old drowns at Little River Canyon
- Trump campaign is selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies