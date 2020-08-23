2020 Barber Vintage Festival canceled due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Barber Motorsports Park and ZOOM Motorsports announced the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of October 9-11, 2020.

“Each year we look forward to the opportunity to share our passion for the sport of motorcycling with our friends, family and guests that attend this event,” Executive Direcor of the Barber Vintage Motorsport Museum, Jeff Ray, said. “We have been grateful to watch as the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival has grown to host visitors from all 50 states and around the world. We want to thank BMW Motorrad and our many sponsors, fans and volunteers for their tremendous support over the past 15 years. We are now focused on making the 2021 Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival the best ever.”

Next year’s Barber Vintage Festival is scheduled for October 8-10, 2021, at Barber Motorsports Park.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival and was only reached after careful consultation with local and state public health professionals,” Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports, said. “It was important to be cautious in our approach, as the health and safety of all constituents is our number one priority.”

Refunds will be given in full within 7-10 business days for all ticket and camping purchases for the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival. The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum remains open operating under current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on museum hours and safety protocols visit Barbermuseum.org.

LATEST POSTS