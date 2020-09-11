$200M development approved for former Trinity Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The old Trinity Medical Center off of Montclair Road in Birmingham will soon be getting a major facelift.

On Wednesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to allow development to begin.

The $200 million project will entirely transform the area. The main hospital building will be demolished. Other buildings in the plaza will be renovated.

The new development, Arbor Terrace, will include luxury condos, retail space, restaurants, a corporate campus and expanded walkways.

City Councilor Hunter Williams said this will create a lot of jobs in East Birmingham. The 75-acre project won’t use any tax dollars or receive any tax breaks.

“When this developer came in, he came in letting us know that this will be privately funded,” Williams said. “Meaning the city of Birmingham will not be providing any incentives whatsoever. So this is a win-win for the taxpayer.”

Crews have already begun surveying the area to make plans for construction and demolition. To read more on the project, click here.

