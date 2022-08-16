BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month.

Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide and seeks information from the public.

Those with information are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. You can remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $20,000.