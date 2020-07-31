20-year-old Alabaster Resident Runs for City Councilman

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Ransom Crow, a 20-year-old lifelong resident of Alabaster, is running to become a city councilman in his first municipal election.

Crowe is vying to represent Ward 5 of Alabaster. He says he is funding his entire campaign and is not supported by any special interest groups. Crowe believes since he is so young he brings a unique perspective to his campaign.

And he also hopes to inspire other people his age to represent their community.

“One of my ideas for when I’m in office is to revamp Main Street be it landscaping improve parking and then to go back to my small Business loan idea. I just really want to encourage more businesses to come to our Main Street because it’s the forefront of our community,” Crowe said.

Crowe will face Jamie Cole and Michael Mehlhoff in the municipal election. Alabaster residents will head to the polls on Aug. 25.

