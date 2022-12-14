BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested two students who allegedly called 911 and said there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School early Wednesday morning, according in the BMPD.

Police said Baldwin E-911 received a call at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from a student who said there was an active shooter situation at BMMS. Baldwin E-911 said they transferred the call to Bay Minette Police who told the the school resource officer at BMMS. Patrol officers went to the school.

The school was place in lockdown while “officers searched and canvassed the school for any intruder.” The lockdown was lifted once the school was “completely and thoroughly searched and deemed safe.” School returned to normal.

An investigation into the call placed began. Police used GIS mapping technology to identify the phone number making the call and learned it came from inside the school.

The student who was identified confessed to making the false 911 call. Police said that student “also implicated another student as an accomplice” who also confessed.

Both, who are students at BMMS, were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm. Neither of the students’ names were released due to an Alabama state law regarding not releasing the names of juveniles.

“This type of criminal activity and disruption in our schools will not be tolerated,” reads the release. “I encourage parents to speak with your children regarding the seriousness of these types of threats and the burden they place on everyone affected.”