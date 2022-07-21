BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid until the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and transported her to UAB Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

BPD says that a man was also struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Both victims were inside a vehicle when shots were fired, according to BPD.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

