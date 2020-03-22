2 shot, 1 dead; Bessemer police investigating shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide where one person was found dead and another two people were injured.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to the area of 1900 long 14th Street. There was a gathering of people, police tell us. During the gathering, two people were injured by gunfire. Another person was shot and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses. There are no suspects in custody.

This is one of two shootings in the Bessemer area Saturday evening. Police did not say that the two are related.