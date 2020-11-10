2 Pickens County schools shut down due to COVID-19

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus has forced Reform Elementary and Pickens County High School to transition to remote learning.

As a result, dozens of box lunches were handed out Monday to parents to make sure students are getting nutritious meals every week.

Picken’s County Superintendent Jamie Chapman says some support staff at both schools tested positive for COVID-19 so he made the decision to shut the schools down.

“This place was fumigated and sprayed last night at 9 o’clock and so we sprayed down the buildings and we feel good about the eradication of the germs inside,” Chapman said. “So we are doing what we got to do.”

Tina Morgan’s 8-year-old son is now at home using virtual learning. She was hoping her son could have stayed in his classroom to learn face to face from his teacher but Morgan believes Superintendent Chapman made the right decision to switch to virtual. And getting box lunches every week is a major plus.

“Oh, it’s awesome because it’s costly to have to pay for your kids to eat every day when you are used to having them up here on free and reduced lunches,” Morgan said. “So it’s amazing that they are able to provide this for us.”

Pickens County Superintendent Jamie Chapman says he expects both schools to re-open November 30.

