2 of 3 men killed in weekend Bessemer shootings identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following shootings that took place in Bessemer Saturday, two of three victims have been identified.

Christopher Edward Tillman, 39, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Long 14th Street North in town. According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner William Yates, Tillman was shot while on the front porch of a home.

In another case, Jason Mendiola, 21, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Bell Street while outside another home.

In addition, an unidentified man was shot in the 600 block of Bell Street while outside a residence.

These cases are being investigated.

