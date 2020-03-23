Live Now
The CBS 42 News at Noon
1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

2 of 3 men killed in weekend Bessemer shootings identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following shootings that took place in Bessemer Saturday, two of three victims have been identified.

Christopher Edward Tillman, 39, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Long 14th Street North in town. According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner William Yates, Tillman was shot while on the front porch of a home.

In another case, Jason Mendiola, 21, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Bell Street while outside another home.

In addition, an unidentified man was shot in the 600 block of Bell Street while outside a residence.

These cases are being investigated.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories