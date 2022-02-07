BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say two of the three inmates who escaped from a Tennessee county jail last week are dead while the third remains at large.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary information indicates that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were confirmed dead in Wilmington, North Carolina, after they were involved in a convenience store robbery and a police chase. Their vehicle became disabled in Wilmington.

No other information about their deaths was released.

SCSO previously stated that the three men are believed to have climbed into an overhead air vent, through the jail’s HVAC system. Afterward, they disappeared into the Sullivan County community.

The sheriff’s office said Carr was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence while Sarver was accused of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to court documents, Carr was indicted in connection with the 2019 death of his wife, who was found deceased with stab wounds inside a home on Barnett Drive in Kingsport.

The sheriff’s office said Johnny Brown remains at large. He was jailed on several charges, including aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.