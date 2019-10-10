2 men try to rob beauty store, exchange gunfire with store owner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows two masked men walk into C&C Beauty Supply. The suspects run-up to the counter, brandishing handguns and demanding money from the register.

It was then the store owner then begins to shoot at the suspects. Both men returned gunfire while fleeing the store.

BPD says no one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the identification of the suspects, contact BPD at (205) 254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

