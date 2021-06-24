2 men arrested on child pornography charges in Tuscaloosa, cases unrelated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were arrested Thursday on multiple charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography, reports the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Eugene B. Thomas, 67 and pictured on the left, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of dissemination. Bond for the Northport resident was set at $195,000.

Kelvin Deon Jones from Tuscaloosa, pictured on the right, was charged with five counts of possession, and the 44 year-old’s bond was set at $175,000.

Both investigations are ongoing and being pursued by the Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force at the University of Alabama and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police say that further charges possible against each defendant.