2-legged dog ‘Lieutenant Dan’ named next Cadbury Bunny

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Cadbury Bunny is out of work after his job went to the dogs this year.

Well, one very special dog in particular.

This is “Lieutenant Dan” and he’s the new spokesanimal for the iconic Easter candy. He was named after a character from “Forrest Gump,” because the dog’s back legs were amputated due to a deformity. He even hops around on his front legs like a bunny when he’s not using his wheels to get around.

“Lieutenant Dan” beat out dozens of other furry competitors for the role in the annual Cadbury commercial and with a face like that, it is easy to see why this rescue dog got so many votes.

While Dan got some handsome, pink ears from the gig, his owner took home $5,000. No doubt Dan will get plenty of treats with that, just no chocolate eggs.

