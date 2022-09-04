BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West late Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for medical treatment. One victim died on arrival at UAB and another died there overnight.

The third victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspects are currently in custody at this time. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police.