2 killed at same time in separate car incidents early New Year’s Day, Jeffco deputies report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died in unrelated car incidents at about the same time early on New Year’s Day, Jefferson County deputies report.

Jefferson County deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Eastern Valley Road to investigate reports that a car had slid off the roadway and struck a home. Upon arrival to the crash, deputies found a deceased 26-year-old man inside the car. No one in the home was injured.

At about the same time, additional deputies were called to the 6600 block of Pocahontas Road on reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Deputies say a 56-year-old woman had gotten out of a car and attempted to cross the road, when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies say.

As of Friday morning, neither the identities of the deceased nor the cause or manner of their deaths have been released. Jefferson County deputies will continue investigations in both incidents.