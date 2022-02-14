WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after leading police along a high-speed pursuit in Walker County Sunday night.

On Sunday night, dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for a stolen vehicle headed south on Curry Highway towards Jasper. Deputy R.J. Richardson located the vehicle on Brakefield Dairy Road, which was heading toward Hwy. 5.

Richardson attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled up the highway to Nauvoo and then down Ripley Road, where Investigator Tony Reid deployed spike strips to flatten the tires on the vehicle. The vehicle then went off road into a yard and was disabled at a wooded area behind a home.

Deputies recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. It was also determined that it was an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle case instead of a stolen vehicle.

Jasper residents John David Gaddy, 52, and Tonya Keene Elliot, 42, were taken into custody. Gaddy was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliot was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.