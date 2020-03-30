Husband in custody for shooting wife and her daughter

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in jail after he shot his wife and her daughter in Fairfield Monday morning.
Around 9:50 a.m., authorities responded to a call in the 700 block of 39th place in Fairfield. According to the caller, a mother and her adult daughter had been shot by the mother’s husband.
Deputies arrived to find the injured females with non-life threatening injuries.
The 42-year-old suspect, Darrick Ansel Dunlap was taken into custody without incident.
Dunlap is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on two counts of second-degree domestic violence. His bond total is set at $20,000.
