BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews of first responders cut a fire line around what was once an active wildfire after it began to spread in a rural neighborhood in Brookwood Tuesday evening.

According to neighbors in the area, the fire first broke out around noon on Tuesday along Hammond’s and Hill Dr. and Westside Rd.

Several Tuscaloosa County first responders were called on scene to assist crews battle the large fire. The American Red Cross were also on scene to provide assistance to those affected in the area.

“Our team in on the ground right now,” Annette Rowland, a spokesperson with the Alabama American Red Cross, said on Tuesday. “They’re having those conversations. We do know of about 2 people right now that we’re really going to be helping through the night. But there could be more.”

According to the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

“Mostly just unoccupied structures, abandoned houses and mobile homes.” said Karl Byrd, the Northwest Region Fire Specialist with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Two homes were left damaged beyond repair and 3 acres of pasture burned.

“It’s around 125 acres at this point. We’re hoping to hold it at that,” Byrd said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say the dry conditions over the past few weeks may have contributed to how quickly the flames spread.