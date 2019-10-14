2 high school students who drowned in Tombigbee River identified

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say two victims who drowned in the Tombigbee River have been identified as high school students.

News outlets report Demopolis High School students Rayshawn Benison and Natasia Daniels died Friday after they fell into the water and drowned. They were 15 years old.

Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers says a third classmate also fell into the water but was pulled to shore safely with no serious injuries.

Flowers says the three students went to the landing after an early dismissal from school.

Marengo County Sheriff Richard Bates says Benison and Daniels were both in the high school band.

Principal Kyle Kallhoff says additional counselors will be available for students on Tuesday when they return to school.

