HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena community is heartbroken after two teenagers were hit by a train while walking along the tracks Monday afternoon.

Both children were flown to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment, and on Tuesday, a friend of the families told CBS 42 the two teens are still in serious but now stable condition.

“That’s a miracle upon itself right there that [the teenagers] weren’t pronounced dead on the scene,” said Fire Chief Peter Valenti of the Helena fire department.

A third person, a Helena police officer, was also hurt after falling down a 30-foot drop on a rocky embankment during the rescue. Authorities said he’s stable now and going to be okay.

According to Valenti and Helena police, four teens from Hoover were walking along the trestle in the River Woods subdivision just before the train accident on Monday a little after 2:30 p.m.

Two were hospitalized and the other two narrowly escaped, only sustaining minor injuries.

Valenti said cutting across railroad tracks is a common shortcut in the area. He explained it was a highly complicated and chaotic rescue mission, especially in the extreme heat.

“The young male was under the train on the trestle, so we had limited access. We had to crawl under a train that’s (about) 26, 28 inches high,” Valenti said.

Marvel Smith lives in the area and was home when the accident happened.

“Heartbroken, I’m just heartbroken,” Smith said. “I felt for them and the parents … It could have happened to any of our kids.”

Both Smith and the fire chief pleaded with parents to keep their kids off the tracks.

“The train tracks are just no place for anybody,” Valenti said. “People just don’t realize the danger of the trains and the train tracks; how fast they go, how quiet they really are … A train can’t stop, and you’re probably not going to hear a train until it’s too late.”

CSX, the supplier of the train, provided the following statement in regard to the accident:

“At around 2:42 p.m. ET Monday, a CSX train encountered a group of four juveniles trespassing on a trestle over the Cahaba River in Helena, Alabama. Two of the juveniles were struck by the train and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The crew of the train were not injured in the incident. CSX appreciates the swift actions of the local first responders. This is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers of trespassing on railroad tracks.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by one of the teen’s sisters, which can be found here.