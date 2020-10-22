2 brothers arrested, facing multiple robbery charges in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two brothers have been arrested in Bessemer after an October 19 robbery at a Bessemer business.

42-year-old Willie Bob Kimble and 40-year-old Deamfus Kimble are each charged with first-degree robbery.

On October 19, officers responded to the 300 block of 14th Street South in Bessemer for armed robbery of a business. Officers arrived and spoke to employees, witnesses and began looking for the suspected vehicle from the robbery. Officers located an older model Toyota Celica in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue that matched the description of the car used in the robbery. Detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene of the business robbery and the suspected getaway car.

On-scene investigators determined the Kimble brothers robbed the store and made it back to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue, Bessemer PD said. Detectives were able to recover money, a replica handgun along with other evidence from the robbery. The Kimble brothers were then arrested.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the Kimble brothers also committed two other business robberies that occurred earlier this year in Bessemer. One robbery occurred in June and the other earlier in October.

Detectives charged each Kimble brother with three counts of first-degree robbery each with a $15,000 bond.

They will be held at the Jefferson County jail on a total bond of $45,000 each.